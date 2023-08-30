Manchester City close in on deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes

Treble-winners Manchester City are closing in on a £47 million deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes with reports suggesting a verbal agreement has been reached between the two Premier League clubs.

Nunes refused to train with Wolves in an effort to push through a move to Pep Guardiola's side before the transfer window closes after an initial City bid was turned down.

Speaking after their 5-0 League Cup win over Blackpool, Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said he expected the player to remain at the club beyond Friday's deadline, but that situation has quickly changed although a formal deal has yet to be agreed.

“After the bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group. Club policy, and how we deal with things like that, is set in place,” said O'Neil on Tuesday.

“As far as I'm aware there's been no improved bid. Matheus Nunes is still our player, we have a long contract still with him and at this moment I fully expect him to be here come September 2.

“The next few days will be key of course and conversations will take place that will be private between me and Matheus and I'm sure the situation will be resolved.”

City have been in the market for a midfielder after an injury to Kevin De Bruyne that could see the Belgian out of action for four months and 25-year-old Nunes shot to the top of their wanted list.

Their interest in West Ham's Lucas Paqueta waned when it emerged the Brazil international is being investigated for potential betting rule breaches by the Football Association.

Nunes became Wolves' record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38 million last summer, signing a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. He made 34 appearances last term, scoring one goal and proving one assist.

In a separate deal, City's 21-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle will join Wolves on loan with a £5 million option to buy, and City retaining a significant sell-on clause if the move becomes permanent.

