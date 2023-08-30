Erling Haaland and Manchester City dominate PFA Player Awards

Erling Haaland was named PFA Players' Player of the Year on Tuesday after a record-breaking debut season and was one of five Manchester City players named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Haaland had a remarkable first campaign with City, scoring 52 goals in all competitions to fire Pep Guardiola's side to a Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League treble.

The 23-year-old Norwegian's 36 goals set a new record for most goals in a Premier League season, surpassing the previous mark of 34 jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole when the league was played over 42 games rather than the current 38.

Haaland saw off competition from teammates John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne, as well as from Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, now at Bayern Munich.

"It's an honour to win this prestigious award. To be recognised by your competitors is a great feeling and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me," Haaland said.

"It was an unforgettable season for the team and for me personally. Winning the treble was something I never imagined, so to achieve that with such a special group of players was an amazing feeling.

"We created some incredible memories last season, but now we want to do the same again this year. We have started the season well and we need to keep going."

England and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly won the women's prize, voted for by fellow players.

Saka was voted the men's young player of the year while Chelsea's Lauren James picked up the women's award.

Daly and James were key performers for England in their run to the Women's World Cup final, which ended in defeat against Spain earlier this month.

Villa's Daly scored 22 goals in the Women's Super League last season, a remarkable achievement for a player who featured at left-back in the Lionesses' successful Euros campaign in 2022.

The 31-year-old beat off competition from Sam Kerr, Frida Maanum, Guro Reiten, Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw and Ona Batlle.

The PFA team of the year was dominated by City and Arsenal; the Premier League champions had five players named in the XI while Mikel Arteta's runners-up had four.

