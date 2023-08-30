Chelsea and Tottenham linked with Fati as Al Ettifaq focus on Roma's Abraham

The summer transfer window is entering its final few days in Europe as clubs aim to finalise last-minute deals before the September 1 deadline.

However, to add another layer of drama, the Saudi Pro League deadline is not until September 20, which could mean three weeks of nail-biting for some clubs hoping their top players are not the targets of Saudi sides.

Each day, we collect the best of the transfer speculation and assess the likelihood of these deals materialising.



Strong chance

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are potential destinations for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish champions are willing to sell the 20-year-old Spain forward this summer, as they look to remain within the rules of Financial Fair Play, with his representatives offering him to clubs across Europe for a move ahead of the transfer window deadline. Fati has been on the bench for all three Liga games so far this season.



Strong chance

Paris Saint-Germain want Qatari side Al Arabi to improve their offer amid discussions over a move for midfielder Marco Verratti, according to L’Equipe. The Qatar-based side remain committed in their hopes of landing the 30-year-old Italy international, whom PSG will allow to leave the Parc des Princes for the right price. Verratti is yet to make an appearance for the French club this season, having been cast out of Luis Enrique’s plans.



Potential

West Ham are the latest club to show interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe, understands Football Insider. The Gunners are reported to have informed the 23-year-old England international that they are willing to allow him to leave, but are looking for a fee between £35 million to £40 million to part ways with him. Chelsea were previously linked with interest in his signature, but reports indicated that their approach was turned down with Arsenal not wanting to sell to a competitive rival.



Potential

Lyon left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is on the radar of Manchester United, reports Le Parisien. United have inquired over a potential loan deal, but the French club have informed them that they would like to include a mandatory permanent option clause. Tagliafico, 30, who played under manager Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, is believed to be an alternative should the Premier League club not land their priority option Marc Cucurella. United are in the market for left-back cover after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Tammy Abraham is a surprise target of Al Ettifaq despite being sidelined with a long-term injury. Getty



Potential

Al-Ettifaq are interested in a future move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, reveals journalist Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old England international remains on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament tear, and with Roma signing Iran international striker Sardar Azmoun, as well as flying in Romelu Lukaku on Tuesday, the Saudi Pro League side look to be setting up a swoop for Abraham. He scored eight goals in 24 Serie A starts last season.



Low chance

An inquiry from Bayern Munich has been made regarding Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, reports Talksport. Gallagher, 23, is understood to be a target for manager Thomas Tuchel, who is trying to convince the board to propose an offer for his signature. Despite a number of new signings by the Blues this summer, Gallagher has played every Premier League match so far for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.



Low chance

Clubs in the Premier League are considering a move for free agent Eden Hazard, understands the Daily Mail. The 32-year-old Belgian winger, who was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS on Monday, is now said to be on the radar of club’s in England’s top flight, though some are uncertain whether to make him an official offer over concerns with his fitness. Hazard was released by Real Madrid in June.

