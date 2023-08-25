Erik ten Hag focused on Manchester United following Mason Greenwood exit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he is focusing on the players in his squad and not dwelling on the controversial exit of Mason Greenwood.

Earlier this week, the club announced that a decision was reached whereby Greenwood would leave Old Trafford following the player's involvement in an alleged assault case.

The 21-year-old had been suspended by the club since January last year. He was facing various charges until the Crown Prosecution Service announced earlier this year that the case had been discontinued.

Amid growing public unrest over the incident, United decided to let the player go. Ten Hag, speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with Nottingham Forest, refused to discuss the process or outcome.

"Look, we are not there where we want to be with our team," the United boss said.

"I have a lot of work, I have a lot of focus on my team, so I focus on the players who are available."

Asked if he expected Greenwood to return, Ten Hag said: "As I said, I only have statements about our performance, our squad, where we have to improve because it's clear we have to improve.

"I have to put every effort in to get the team [to] perform."

United will have their task cut out as they look to get the season back on track. They started the campaign with an unconvincing win against Wolves followed by a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

To make matters worse, there have been injury setbacks ahead of the Forest game, with summer signing Mason Mount and left-back Luke Shaw both ruled out.

"We can't give [details], that's personal in these days," he said. "For some period they will be absent, where Luke will be longer [than] Mason.

"Luke will be longer and Mason, I think, quicker."

Shaw, 28, has been a mainstay in Ten Hag's squad and started United's first two league games.

United host Nottingham Forest on Saturday and travel to last year's runners-up Arsenal next weekend before the international break.

Midfielder Mason Mount has already been ruled out of both games after sustaining an injury during their 2-0 loss to Spurs. Back-up left back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined due to an injury sustained last season.