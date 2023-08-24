New Man City winger Jeremy Doku ecstatic to join 'best team in world'

Manchester City have bolstered their attacking ranks with the £55.5million capture of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The 21-year-old Doku has penned a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium and becomes their third major signing of the summer so far.

City, who visit Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, had an offer for the player accepted earlier this week with personal terms agreed and a medical completed in the past couple of days.

Doku said: “This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally. Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with (manager) Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these world-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.

“Watching City last season was amazing. To win the treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team. I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy.”

Jeremy Doku is presented as a Manchester City player. Photo: Manchester City FC

Doku, who came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht before joining Rennes in 2020, said City fans can expect to see him make full use of his trademark pace.

He said: “I am quick, I am strong, I like to dribble. Those are my abilities that I like to rely on. I think the way I dribble, my speed – those are things that I can add to the group. Of course, the group is already a top group with a lot of top players, but I think that I can add that.”

Doku’s arrival follows those of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic earlier in the summer. The club have also been linked with moves for midfielders Matheus Nunes and Eberechi Eze, of Wolves and Crystal Palace respectively, but have not commented on the speculation.

Guardiola’s midfield options have been hit hard following the departures of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez and with Doku’s international teammate, Kevin De Bruyne, likely to be out injured for several months.