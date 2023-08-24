Lionel Messi continues Inter Miami revival after thrilling US Open victory to reach final

Lionel Messi continued to lead Inter Miami's revival by providing two assists in another thrilling victory, this time from two goals down to beat Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties after their US Open Cup semi-final ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Prior to Messi's arrival, Miami were on an 11-match winless run but are now unbeaten in eight since the Argentine superstar was brought into the team, which includes winning the Leagues Cup for the first trophy in Miami's short history.

Now Messi has the chance to add more silverware after guiding Miami past Cincinnati and into the US Open final, where they will face Houston Dynamo – 3-1 winners over Real Salt Lake in the other semi-final.

The US Open Cup is the oldest and most important knockout competition in US football, dating back more than a century to 1914 and is similar to England's FA Cup or Spain's Copa del Rey.

A month ago Cincinnati, who are top of Major League Soccer's standings while Miami are bottom, would have been clear favourites in this game, but the Florida team are now a very different side since the arrival of Messi and his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The appointment of ex-Barcelona manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino has also made a significant difference.

But in the intense heat, Miami's unbeaten run with Messi looked to be coming to an end in Ohio against an impressive Cincinnati side.

Inter trailed 2-0 with 22 minutes remaining before the Argentine delivered two perfect assists to striker Leonardo Campana to take the game into extra-time.

Messi's compatriot Luciano Acosta put Cincinnati ahead in the 18th minute and American striker Brandon Vazquez doubled the home side's lead with a fine strike from the edge of the box in the 53rd minute.

Miami looked tired and disjointed and the change of personnel and formation adopted by Martino left the team lacking their usual fluency.

But in the 68th minute, Messi whipped in a free-kick from the left which was headed home by Campana to breathe some life into what had been a tired display from Miami.

Cincinnati thought that they had made 3-1 but Yuga Kubo's effort was ruled out for handball. The Japanese forward was then denied by a fine save from Miami keeper Drake Callender who also denied Santiago Arias.

Then in the seventh minute of stoppage time Messi, from deep on the left, swung in a ball to Campana at the back post again and the Ecuadoran forward angled home his header to force extra-time.

Miami went ahead in the first period with Benjamin Cremaschi sliding an excellent pass into the path of Josef Martinez and the Venezuelan made no mistake with a clinical finish. But Cincinnati bounced back in the second period with Kubo firing a right-foot shot into the far corner past the diving Drake Callender.

The teams were at 4-4 in the shoot-out when Callender saved Nick Hagglund's penalty for Cincinnati and Cremaschi converted to book Miami's place in the final.

The 18-year-old Miami-born Cremaschi, whose parents are Argentine, was congratulated by Messi after his match-winning spot kick.

Lionel Messi celebrates with Inter Miami teammates after the victory over Cincinnati in the US Open semi-finals. Reuters

"I'm living a huge dream," he told CBS Sports, "Sometimes I sit down and really think about the position that I'm in and it's incredible, I never believed I was going to be in the spot I am in now."

There was a more sober view from Martino whose team must now begin their 12-game attempt to climb from last in the Eastern Conference to the playoff positions.

Martino suggested he may be forced to rest some of his players, perhaps including Messi, after an intense eight game spell.

"Both Leo and many other players are reaching an important physical limit and from today we will evaluate how we approach the next three matches," he said.

"The fatigue is overcome with all the enthusiasm...I hope the team in the future could play better, but it's very difficult to do that when you almost can't rest."