Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this weekend?

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the Saudi Pro League by storm since his stunning arrival in December last year.

Despite narrowly missing out on the league title, the Portuguese superstar ended his first half-season with 14 goals in 16 appearances, and has begun this campaign like a man on a mission by guiding Al Nassr to King Salman Club Cup glory, scoring six goals in as many appearances to fire his team to the trophy.

However, Ronaldo picked up an injury during the final against Riyadh rivals Al Hilal last Saturday, hobbling off the pitch during the final few minutes of extra time after he looked to have twisted his knee in the turf when challenging for the ball with Al Hilal's Mohammed Jahfali.

The injury meant Ronaldo was absent for Nassr's first league game of the season on Monday, a 2-1 defeat to Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq, and his goalscoring prowess was sorely missed.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane had given Nassr an early lead but two quick goals early in the second half, from Robin Quaison and Moussa Dembele, earned Ettifaq a come-from-behind win.

With title rivals Al Ahli, Al Hilal, and defending champions Al Ittihad all collecting wins on the opening weekend – before Ahli recorded a second straight win on Thursday – Ronaldo and Nassr are already playing catch up.

The Riyadh giants welcome Al Taawon to Mrsool Park on Friday night for their first home game of the league campaign, but the big question is: will Ronaldo be fit to play?

While there has been no official confirmation on his availability, the expectation is that Ronaldo will play against Al Taawon and his absence against Ettifaq was more a precaution, considering he picked up the injury just 48 hours earlier.

However, it appears we won't know for certain until the team news is announced on Friday evening.

Al Nassr face Al Taawon at 10pm UAE time.

Ronaldo guides Al Nassr to King Salman Club Cup glory