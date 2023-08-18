Riyad Mahrez scores first Saudi Pro League goal as Al Ahli move top of the table

Riyad Mahrez scored his first goal for Al Ahli on Thursday night as the Jeddah club eased past Al Khaleej 3-1 to move to the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Mahrez, a €35 million ($38m) signing from Manchester City this summer, doubled Ahli's lead on the stroke of half time at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium after Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez had opened the scoring in the ninth minute.

Khaleej, who marginally avoided relegation last season, struck back to halve the deficit 13 minutes into the second half through forward Mansour Hamzi. But Ahli ensured all three points deep in injury time when former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin set up Sumayhan Al Nabit to score in the 101st minute.

The victory moves Ahli top of the standings after their second successive 3-1 victory having beaten Al Hazem by the same score last Friday, when Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick on debut.

In Thursday's other match, Damac secured a dramatic 2-2 draw with Al Riyadh, who had taken a 2-0 lead through a Saleh Al Abbas double, only for Abdullah Al Ammar to hit back with a brace of his own, scoring his equalising second in the 10th minute of injury time.

