Pro Football Academy launches in UAE aiming to help youth players 'reach potential'

Pro Football Academy (PFA), the UK's leading private football academy, has arrived in the UAE and is now open for business in Dubai.

PFA was established a reputation in Britain and delivers coaching to thousands of children across its 90 centres.

Now, young players in the UAE will get the opportunity to learn from the PFA's team of Uefa and English FA qualified coaches, who provide a professional learning environment underpinned by the academy's industry leading syllabus.

Through this syllabus, PFA ensures every footballer that passes through its doors improves their technical skill level in order to achieve their full potential.

Each week, the training sessions will focus on a separate topic from the syllabus, such as passing and receiving, creating and finishing, twisting and turning, dribbling and running, and coaches Creativity

"We're really excited to bring Pro Football Academy to the UAE," said PFA UAE Academy Manager, Jaimie Nevitt, who has worked with the UK branch for several years and was also a youth scout for Premier League and Uefa Champions League holders, Manchester City.

"PFA is in a unique position in that it can serve as an improvement platform to any players already in academies or playing with teams and also as a standalone academy, thanks to our sole focus being to develop the technical ability of our players in order to improve them as individuals both on and off the pitch.

"We put a focus on providing a safe, fun learning environment at all our centres, while giving our kids the tools to become more confident, make better decisions and, ultimately, reach their full potential in the sport."

PFA is currently operating out of Footlab Dubai in Sports City and Koora Dome in Jaddaf, with ambitions to open further branches all over the UAE.

From improved passing to lessons in clinical finishing, dribbling at pace, mastery of the football and much more, PFA operates a player-centred approach that delivers coaching and guidance on a more individual basis, so that every player can learn and develop at their own pace.

The coaching team promote creativity and remove the fear of failure in players, allowing them to develop their technique and decision-making in a supportive environment.

PFA offer both weekly training sessions and one-to-one coaching in Dubai for girls and boys aged 5-14 of all ability.

To find out more information, visit www.profootballacademy.ae.