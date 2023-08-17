Bernardo Silva set to remain at Manchester City, Ansu Fati likely to leave Barcelona

The transfer rumour mill remains in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

With just a few weeks remaining, we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Ansu Fati has decided to leave Barcelona, reports AS. Despite previously not looking to leave Barca, it is reported that his representatives are already listening to a number of offers, though it isn’t expected that he will make the switch to Atletico Madrid. The 20-year-old Spain forward is understood to be aware that he is unlikely to feature in manager Xavi Hernandez’s plans this season.



Strong chance

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has committed his future to the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old Portugal international has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, having attracted interest from Barcelona as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia. But the latest indicates that he is now set to extend his stay with Pep Guardiola’s side until the summer of 2026. It is expected that he will sign his new contract by next week.



Strong chance

Liverpool have identified Crystal Palace defensive midfielder Cheick Doucoure as their new priority target, according to The Independent. The Reds are reported to be stepping up their efforts to sign the 23-year-old, with Jurgen Klopp keen to land a new anchor in his midfield before the transfer window closes. It is believed that an offer under £60 million would be enough to persuade Palace to part ways with the Mali international.

Potential

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has received an offer from Lazio, understands Italian journalist Nicolo Schira. The France international goalkeeper has been a free agent since his contract in north London expired in June, and it is reported that the Serie A club are keen to land him on a two-year contract. Lloris has previously been linked with interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.



Potential

Barcelona are considering alternatives with progress stalling in their hopes of landing Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, according to Marca. Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid is reported to be the club’s second priority target, with the La Liga champions having monitored the 18-year-old’s performance last season. Fresneda has also been linked with a potential switch to Premier League side Arsenal.



Low chance

Nottingham Forest want to sign Benfica defensive midfielder Florentino Luis, according to SportItalia. Luis has been a standout star for the Portuguese side, and it is understood that he has now been identified as manager Steve Cooper’s key target as he looks to add reinforcements to his midfield. A deal might not be cheap though, with his release clause reported to be €120m.



Low chance

Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen on Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, reveals Foot Mercato. Both clubs are believed to be interested in signing a defensive midfielder before the transfer window closes, with Liverpool recently missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and it looks as though Gravenberch has emerged on their shortlist as a potential replacement. The 21-year-old arrived at the Allianz Arena from Ajax last summer.