Al Hilal shift their attention to Mitrovic, Maguire likely to remain at Old Trafford

The transfer rumour mill remains in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

With just a few weeks remaining, we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Al Hilal have made a £46 million bid for Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, says The Telegraph. The striker has been high on the priority list of the Saudi Pro League side this summer, with this now their third bid to secure his services. The 28-year-old Serbia international has already indicated his desire to leave Craven Cottage, but did play 32 minutes in Fulham’s Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday.



Strong chance

West Ham could switch their attention to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, reports The Telegraph. The Hammers are currently braced to receive an offer from Manchester City for Lucas Paqueta, and the latest indicates that David Moyes is already beginning to look at potential reinforcements to his squad, should he lose another key player from his starting eleven. Previous reports have suggested that a bid of around £50m would be required to land Johnson.



Strong chance

Harry Maguire’s potential move to West Ham United is off, writes The Athletic. The English defender has been linked with a switch to the Hammers in a deal worth £30m, but after failing to agree personal terms with them, he is now set to stay at Old Trafford where he will fight for his place in manager Erik ten Hag’s side.



Potential

Al Ettifaq are interested in Juventus winger Filip Kostic, reveals Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur. It is reported that the Serie A club would be willing to part ways with the 30-year-old if they receive a bid of €15m, with the Bianconeri looking to continue with a rebuild this summer. Kostic, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, contributed to 11 goals in 37 league matches last season.

Potential

Marco Verratti is the next target for Al Hilal after they signed Neymar, reveals Le 10 Sport. Paris Saint-Germain are said to be open to selling the 30-year-old Italy international for the right price, having already discussed a potential move to Al Ahli. Recent reports suggest it could take an offer in excess of €50 million to land him.



Low chance

Mohamed Salah is willing to leave Liverpool for a club in Saudi Arabia, reports Qatar media outlet Alkass. It is reported that the 31-year-old Egyptian winger has informed his representatives to push forward with a move that could see him make the switch to the Saudi Pro League in the current transfer window.



Low chance

Al Nassr want to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, understands Foot Mercato. It is reported that the Brazilian is tempted by a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, where he would join up with former teammate Sadio Mane. He remains contracted at Anfield until 2027.