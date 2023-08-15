Newcastle dominate opening weekend XI: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League returned with a bang this past weekend.

Defending champions Manchester City got the new season under way with a 3-0 victory on Friday evening against promoted Burnley and their manager, City legend Vincent Kompany.

Arsenal, hoping to again push City close, followed suit with three points of their own in Saturday's early fixture, defeating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Four matches took place on Saturday afternoon: Brighton easing past promoted Luton Town 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, Fulham edging past Everton at Goodison Park, Crystal Palace beating promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane - both 1-0 - and Bournemouth holding West Ham to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Saturday's evening match saw two of last season's most impressive teams square off at St James' Park, and it was Newcastle who ran out emphatic 5-1 winners over Aston Villa in the performance of the round.

Sunday then began with a 2-2 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium where Tottenham began life after Harry Kane, before Chelsea and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the blockbuster match of the weekend.

The round concluded on Monday night at Old Trafford where Manchester United snuck a 1-0 win over Wolves.

