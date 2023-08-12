Harry Kane in Germany ahead of imminent Bayern Munich move - in pictures

Harry Kane landed in Germany as the England star looked to seal his move to Bayern Munich in a €100m deal.

Tottenham’s record goalscorer landed in Munich on Friday night for a medical ahead of his transfer to the Bundesliga giants after some last-minute drama.

According to reports, Kane had to wait at London Stansted airport as he awaited final approval from Spurs to travel to Munich.

The Spurs record scorer is expected set to sign a four-year deal with the Bavarian giants who have lifted the German title 11 seasons in a row and have been European champions six times.

Kane has 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England's all-time top goalscorer with 58 in 84 games.

He is also close to Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record, just 48 short of the mark with 213 goals from 320 games.

However, his desire to win a major trophy has directed the latest move.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou had earlier admitted Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich is “imminent”.

“Fair to say I don't have a blow-by-blow account but my understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen,” said Postecoglou ahead of their opening game of the season at Brentford on Sunday.

“From that perspective, at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry.

“From my perspective it is just about understanding where we are at and the information I have at the moment is the deal is imminent but like with all these things, you leave yourself some leeway.

“But moving forward and training today preparing for Brentford, we are doing it without Harry.

“It is best Harry speaks for himself in terms of the decision but no doubt he is one of the greats of this football club and that never changes."