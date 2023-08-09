From Barcelona to Emirates via World Cup and Japan: Andres Iniesta's career in pictures

Andres Iniesta will soon begin a new chapter of his remarkable career when the veteran Spanish midfielder plays his first match for Adnoc Pro League side Emirates Club.

After arriving in the UAE on Monday night, Iniesta put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Ras Al Khaimah club with the option of a further year extension. He will be officially presented as an Emirates player at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The signing is something of a coup for a club only just promoted to the UAE top-flight, with Iniesta reportedly opting for Emirates over a reunion with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami.

Iniesta's arrival also provides some major star power to the UAE football scene. The Spaniard may be 39 years old but is one of the greatest midfielders of his generation having won virtually every major trophy at club and international level.

As Iniesta prepares to embark on this new journey, we have put together the photo gallery above which contains many of his career highlights, including his debut for Barcelona, the many trophies he won with his boyhood club, and that famous night with Spain in Johannesburg.

