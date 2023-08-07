Guardiola unsure of new added time rule after Man City's loss to Arsenal: 'It's too much'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola appeared to question the decision by football lawmakers to increase the amount of injury time after his side conceded a 101st-minute equaliser in their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

City led through Cole Palmer's fine finish in the 77th minute and looked on course for victory at Wembley, only for Leandro Trossard to level for Arsenal in the 11th minute of stoppage time. The Gunners then sealed the victory on penalties.

The increased injury time will be common in English football this season after the International Football Association Board (Ifab) announced plans earlier this year to "create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match".

It was tested at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was generally a success, but Guardiola admitted he has his doubts, particularly when it comes to the wellbeing of players.

"It's a lot of games and every time you add eight or 10 minutes it's a … but listen, they never consult our opinions, the people in world football, managers or players," the City manager said.

"Now, every game we're going to play for 100 minutes. Wasting time, from my point of view, it is not going to be solved by extending 10 more minutes. It's more tiring for the players. It's too much."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta took a different stance after his side benefitted from the additional minutes.

"At the end, it's about effective time. I think it's really good to do that, because it was going too far I think and now teams are going to have to think twice," he said. "Now we have to be prepared to play 100 minutes because it's going to happen every single week."

Another major rule change – in which players will receive yellow cards for delaying the restart of play or not retreating the necessary distance at a free-kick – also played a significant role in Sunday's Community Shield.

Both Arsenal's Thomas Partey and City's Julian Alvarez were booked for kicking the ball away after the referee blew for free kicks.

Meanwhile, managers and coaches will need to tread more carefully this season in their interactions with referees and assistant referees, with a new rule stating they "must not confront, invade the personal space of, or make physical contact with the match officials".

"We are going to get used to it," Arteta said. "It's very difficult to change habits straight away but that's the demands they are putting on us.

"We are going to have to train for it and be ready for it because, if not, we will be playing without 11 players and a manager on the touchline very often."

City begin their Premier League title defence away to promoted Burnley on Friday, while Arsenal host another promoted side, Nottingham Forest, on Saturday.