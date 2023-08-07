'A day of enthusiasm in Dublin' as Manchester United complete pre-season

A pre-season that began on July 12 in Norway ended in Dublin on Sunday as Manchester United completed their preparations for the new campaign with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

READ MORE Erik ten Hag Q&A: When I came to Man United the standards were not right

A busy, globe-trotting summer has seen United compete in eight friendlies, starting against Leeds in Oslo, and took in games against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund in the United States, and against Lens at Old Trafford.

One day after the game against Lens, United were over in the Irish capital to play Bilbao as a much-changed team claimed a late draw thanks to Facundo Pellistri's equaliser with the last kick of the match. Nico Williams had earlier given Bilbao the lead in the 29th minute.

Now United turn their focus to the start of the Premier League season as Erik ten Hag's side open their campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday.

The National's football correspondent Andy Mitten was at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to witness United's final pre-season game and has provided a few of his thoughts in the video above.

Man United player ratings v Athletic Bilbao