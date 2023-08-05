Man United v Lens player ratings: Casemiro 8, Garnacho 8; Onana 6, Mount 6

Manchester United continued their pre-season build-up as they eased to a 3-1 win over French side Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag's men had to battle back after conceding the first goal when new United goalkeeper Andre Onana was beaten from the halfway line by an audacious Florian Sotoca lob.

The Red Devils hit back with three second-half goals in the space of 11 minutes from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro.

The club's latest signing Rasmus Hojlund was presented to fans on the pitch at Old Trafford before the game after completing his £72 million move from Italian side Atalanta.

The 20-year-old Denmark striker signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

United's next match is against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on Sunday before they get their Premier League campaign under way against Wolves on Monday, August 14.

You can see Andy Mitten's player ratings from the Lens game in the gallery above.