Al Ahli near Franck Kessie deal with Barca, Chelsea set to sign Robert Sanchez

Strong chance

Arsenal have submitted a bid of £20m plus add-ons for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He reports that Raya – also wanted by Bayern Munich – has agreed personal terms with the Gunners and is pushing for the Bees to let him move across London. Brentford were hoping to recoup double the amount Arsenal have offered, but with Raya’s existing contract set to finish at the end of the season, they may have to accept a lower figure.



Strong chance

Al Ahli look to have beaten Juventus to the chase for the signature of Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano who says that the Saudi club have offered £15m, and that Kessie is keen on the move. Juve had led the chase for the 26-year-old in recent weeks, but have apparently lost to Al Ahli, who have offered Kessie a three-year deal. The two clubs are said to be very close to an agreement.



Strong chance

Chelsea look close to signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for a deal believed to be worth £25m, according to the Daily Mail. Twenty-five-year-old Sanchez looks set to undergo a medical this week before moving to west Lomdon at the weekend. The Blues are also hoping they can sign the Seagulls’ highly rated midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Brighton are adamant that the 21-year-old won’t be leaving the south coast this summer.

Potential

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to strengthen their backline with the signing of defender Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen. That’s according to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, who reports that the north London club are willing to offer €45m plus add-ons for the talented centre-back. Leverkusen are reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave, and so it may take an improved offer to even get them to the negotiating table. Tottenham are also looking to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van der Ven in what could be a new-look defence.



Potential

Fulham attacking midfielder Willian could join Al Shabab just two weeks after agreeing a new deal in west London. The Telegraph is reporting that the Brazilian is believed to have agreed terms with the Saudi club, and alerted boss Marco Silva of his plans to leave, despite only just having agreed to stay at the club for a further year. Fulham, understandably, are reluctant to let the 34-year leave Craven Cottage.



Potential

West Ham United are interested in signing striker Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain, according to The Mirror. The Hammers are on the verge of letting Gianluca Scamacca leave for Inter Milan and so are on the lookout for a replacement, and Ekitike looks surplus to requirements following PSG’s impending capture of Goncalo Ramos from Benfica. Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are also interested in Ekitike, along with several other clubs across Europe, including Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus.



Low chance

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is hoping boss Pep Guardiola keeps good on a promise to let him leave the Etihad should a good offer come along, with Barcelona set to try and lure the Portuguese star to Camp Nou. Mundo Deportivo believe that Barca are looking to use some of the funds from the sale of Ousmane Dembele to PSG to reunite Silva with Ilkay Gundogan. City, though, are reluctant to allow another midfielder to leave having already lost their former skipper, and Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia.