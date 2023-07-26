Real Madrid prepared to be patient in Kylian Mbappe pursuit amid Saudi Pro League interest

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players arriving and leaving.

Strong chance

Real Madrid are set to be patient in their approach to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, reports Le Parisien. Mbappe has been the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, who have reportedly tabled an offer in excess of €300 million to sign him. But while Real are confident in the package they have offered 24-year-old Mbappe this summer, president Florentino Perez isn’t prepared to rush a move through for the France international.



Strong chance

Everton have lost the race to sign Almeria forward El Bilal Toure, reveals L’Equipe. The Toffees were reported to have been in competition to sign the 21-year-old with Atalanta. But with the Serie A side looking for a forward as they prepare for the potential exit of Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United, the latest indication is that they have seen their offer, worth upwards of €30 million, accepted. It is understood that Everton’s proposal failed to meet Almeria’s asking price.



Potential

Manchester United have gained ground in their pursuit of Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat, writes Mundo Deportivo. Despite previously being linked with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish side are understood to have made Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg their number one target, and that has seen Amrabat begin to lose patience. Talks are yet to begin between United and Fiorentina, but it is understood that there would be few concerns over reaching an agreement over a fee.

Potential

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is on the radar of Premier League side Wolves, according to Ekrem Konur. It is reported that the English club are preparing to make an enquiry over the 26-year-old Ivorian, who could be made available for transfer this window. Kessie arrived at the Camp Nou from AC Milan last summer.



Potential

Manchester United are preparing to make their opening offer for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, reveals Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. Personal terms are said to have already been agreed between the Premier League side and Hojlund, with the Danish striker offered a five-year contract at Old Trafford. The major stumbling block appears the size of the transfer fee, with United unwilling to meet Atalanta's €100 million asking price.



Low chance

West Ham are keen on signing both Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire, reports Sky Sports. Talks are understood to have been held between the two clubs but no bids have been received.



Low chance

Eintracht Frankfurt will only sell Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom if their €35 million asking price is met, reports Calciomercato. The 23-year-old has been on the radar of multiple clubs after impressing last season, including Premier League side Arsenal, and it is reported that Frankfurt have recently informed Juventus of their demands following an enquiry.