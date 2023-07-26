Lionel Messi makes first start as Inter Miami captain vs Atlanta United

Lionel Messi made his first start for Inter Miami as captain on Tuesday against Atlanta United after completing his transfer to the MLS side this month.

Tuesday's match also made for Messi's second official MLS game with Inter Miami.

Messi is officially the new captain of the club, which head coach Tata Martino confirmed on Monday, AFP reported.

Earlier this season the captain had been Brazilian midfielder Gregore, but he is out with a foot injury.

DeAndre Yedlin then took the job, and he is the one who handed the band to Messi when the star checked in early in the second half.

Martino said Messi had been the captain in his debut.

Messi made a storybook debut for the South Florida football club last week with a curling free-kick to seal a last-gasp victory.

Before his debut, he had just three full training sessions with Inter Miami after his move.

His arrival at David Beckham's club was met with great applause by football fans hoping to catch the World Cup winner in action.

Ticket prices have soared since “Messi Mania” landed in the US, and fans will have to wait until at least October to buy a $160 Lionel Messi kit.

Sergio Busquets, now reunited with his former Barcelona teammate, was expected to make his first start on Tuesday night as well.

The football legends have played in more than 560 games together.

Watch: Messi winner caps off dream Inter Miami debut