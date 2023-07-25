Philippines stun New Zealand in first ever World Cup victory

The Philippines claimed a historic first World Cup win on Tuesday as they stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 following Sarina Bolden's first-half header.

New Zealand created numerous chances in the second-half and even had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 spectators in Wellington.

It was the Philippines' first victory at either a men's or women's World Cup, a result which has blown Group A wide open.

"I can't believe what we have achieved," said midfielder Sara Eggesvik. "It shows that it's possible to do something big."

New Zealand's final group match is against Switzerland on Sunday, the same day the Philippines face Norway.

"It's so heartbreaking for everyone in this team," said New Zealand's Czech coach Jitka Klimkova.

"We played to win and it didn't go our way. We were fighting until the end, but it wasn't enough."

New Zealand had earlier achieved their first World Cup win when they upset Norway in the opening match of the tournament five days ago.

On Tuesday, the Football Ferns went into a match as favorites. But the Philippines flipped the script in a riveting match.

New Zealand had been ascendant in the first 20 minutes, enjoying 80 per cent possession, 74 completed passes to 11, and five early shots on goal.

New Zealand keeper Vic Esson had nothing to do until the 20th minute when she had to come forward to punch away a threatening free kick. But suddenly, there was panic.

Four minutes later and from another free kick which caused chaos in the New Zealand goalmouth, the clearance was ineffective and Sara Eggesvik sent the ball back in for Bolden, who leapt high to head the ball home.

For the rest of the first half, the match was more competitive as New Zealand tried to regroup.

New Zealand threw everything at Philippines in the second half but to no avail. The moment of contention came in the 68th when Jacqui Hand, who had been denied by the post four minutes earlier, headed home what seemed to be the equalising goal from Hannah Wilkinson's cross.

The New Zealanders were in full celebration until the referee ruled that Wilkinson had been offside. The decision was close: Wilkinson's arm and part of her shoulder were offside, but that was enough.