Debutants Morocco lose opening match of Women's World Cup 6-0 to Germany

Morocco were humbled in their first match ever match at the Women's World Cup, going down 6-0 to one of the tournament favourites Germany.

A near full-house of 27,256 fans packed Melbourne Rectangular Stadium as two-time winners Germany turned on the style to fire a warning to their title rivals.

Morocco had never previously qualified for a women's World Cup and became the first Arab women's team to compete at a global finals.

On paper it was the biggest mismatch of the group stage, with 70 places separating them in the world rankings, and the gulf was apparent from the off.

Morocco trailed 2-0 at the break thanks to a Alexandra Popp brace and conceded a third a minute after the restart to Klara Buhl.

The debutants were denied a historic first World Cup goal when Anissa Lahmari was adjudged offside.

The Atlas Lionesses then contributed to their own downfall with own goals from Hanane Ait El Haj and Yasmin Mrabet before substitute Lea Schuller rounded off the scoring in added time.

Morocco next face South Korea on Sunday before their final Group H match against Colombia on Thursday, August 3.

Colombia face South Korea on Tuesday in the final match of the first round of group games.