Harry Kane explores PSG deal, Al Ettifaq eager to sign Moussa Dembele

Strong chance

Al Ettifaq have verbally agreed to sign Moussa Dembele, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old striker recently became a free agent after his contract with Olympique Lyonnais concluded in early July, marking the end of his five-year stint with the French club. The former France international is now poised to join the Saudi Pro League. He is set to sign a contract until 2027 with Steven Gerrard's team. Before finalising the deal, Dembele will undergo a medical in Europe.



Strong chance

Manchester United will not present an offer over £60m for Atalanta's striker Rasmus Hojlund, ESPN reports. The 20-year-old remains one of the Red Devils’ primary transfer targets this summer, but the two clubs have yet to negotiate an agreeable fee. With the Denmark international under contract until 2027, the Serie A club reportedly believe they should receive a substantial return for the striker. As a result, Manchester United have set a maximum offer of £60m for Hojlund and they are now actively exploring alternative options in their pursuit of more affordable reinforcements for their attacking line.



Strong chance

AC Milan are edging closer to securing the services of Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze, according to Calciomercato. The 24-year-old winger, who scored six goals and provided five assists in La Liga last season, is set to sign a five-year contract and complete a €28 million move to the San Siro Stadium pending a medical examination in the coming days.

Potential

Harry Kane has not ruled out the possibility of joining Paris Saint-Germain, RMC Sport reports. The French club are said to be positive about securing the England captain's signature, following subtle inquiries made by Kane's wife regarding accommodation in Paris. The Ligue 1 club’s efforts are also strengthened by their financial position, and they are expected to bid up to €100m in an effort to upstage their Bavarian rivals Bayern Munich.



Potential

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is closing in on a move to Al Hilal, according to Football Insider. The Saudi Pro League club's initial two bids for the 28-year-old striker were turned down, but they are preparing to return with an improved offer of approximately £50 million. The Serbia international reportedly wants to move to the Riyadh-based club, with his contract set to expire in 2026, and the Cottagers aim to cash in on his departure.



Low chance

Fulham and Lazio are competing for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, as per 90min. The 22-year-old midfielder is expected to depart Stamford Bridge this summer after being left out of the Blues pre-season squad. The England international could reunite with former manager Maurizio Sarri and play Champions League football at Lazio, but he could remain in London and the Premier League next season as part of Marco Silva’s side at Craven Cottage, as both clubs push hard to complete a deal.