Erling Haaland at double as Manchester City win eight-goal friendly thriller in Tokyo

Erling Haaland quickly found his scoring touch as Manchester City came out on top in a eight-goal pre-season friendly goal-fest against Yokohama F Marinos on Sunday.

The Norwegian striker was brought on at half-time having watched his City teammates recover from a two-goal deficit in the opening 45 minutes in Tokyo, thanks to finishes from John Stones and Julian Alvarez just before the break.

And it took Haaland – who scored 52 goals across all competitions for treble winners City last season – just seven minutes to find the target at the Japan National Stadium when he turned inside the box and fired a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Midfielder Rodi made it 4-2 with a sweet finish from distance in the 71st minute with a before Marinos pulled a goal back – but, inevitably, Haaland had the last word when he tapped home from close range to make it 5-3.

City's starting XI in their first pre-season game ahead of the new campaign included defender Kyle Walker – who has been linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich – and their summer signing from Chelsea, midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The likes of Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez also kicked-off the match with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Haaland all left on the bench – along with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro-League target Bernardo Silva.

But the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League winners found themselves two-goals down in the first half against the reigning Japanese champions, who currently sit second in the J1 League with their season already well under way.

F Marinos took the lead when Anderson Lopes raced in behind the visiting defence but saw his first attempt saved by Stefan Ortega, who parried the ball back out to the Brazilian forward, who was given time to compose himself before firing home in the 27th minute.

Cool as you like from John Stones! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/zX8AWjfUTM — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2023

England midfielder Phillips missed a chance to level when his shot from 18 yards was held comfortably by Jun Ichimori – and City were made to pay in the 37th minute when Ken Matsubara found himself completely unmarked on the edge of the area and the right-back confidently side-footed home.

That seemed to jolt City into life and they quickly pulled a goal back thanks to John Stones, who curled home from just inside the area after being teed-up by Alvarez in the 41st minute.

And two minutes later it was all square when a poor pass out from the back by Ichimori deflected off Phillips and landed at the feet of Argentine World Cup winner Alvarez who finished calmly.

Rodri casually passes it into the bottom corner from distance 🥶



(via @J_League)pic.twitter.com/27PythOUUA — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 23, 2023

Pep Guardiola made 10 changes at the break, with the likes of Silva, Foden and Haaland coming on with keeper Ortega the only player who would play for full 90 minutes.

And Premier League Golden Boot winner Haaland continued where he left off last season, swivelling inside the penalty area before shooting home to put City in front for the first time. The lead was doubled courtesy of Champions League final goalscoring hero Rodri, who made it 4-2 with a curling effort from outside the box.

But Kenta Inoue then pulled a goal back for the home team with four minutes left after more poor City defending left the substitute striker clear to slide the ball into an empty net.

The two-goal lead was restored, however, when Haaland was left with the easiest of finishes thanks to an inch-perfect Joao Cancelo ball across the six-yard box.