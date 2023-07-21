West Ham target James Ward-Prowse and Man City youngster Carlos Borges

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players arriving and leaving.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

West Ham United are looking to use money raised from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal to boost their midfield, with James Ward-Prowse top of David Moyes’ shopping list. That’s according to The Guardian, who also believe the Hammers are looking at Fulham’s Joao Paulinha and Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofanaas in a bid to revamp their starting line-up ahead of the new season. Ward-Prowse, the 28-year-old dead-ball specialist, is available following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier league, and would cost around £45 million.



Strong chance

More good news for Hammers fans, as the East London club are also closing in on a deal for Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Borges, 19, looks set to move to the London Stadium on a permanent deal for around £14 million. City will insert a buy-back clause in the Portuguese winger's deal, but the move could be announced before the weekend.



Strong chance

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby is a man in demand, and Transfermarkt believe Aston Villa are leading the race ahead to sign him ahead of Saudi club Al Nassr. Leverkusen were looking for a club-record fee of €65 million for the 24-year-old winger, but a deal looks to have been agreed closer to the €55-60m mark. Both Villa and Al Nassr had fallen short with their initial bids, but with Diaby keen on a move to the Premier League, a deal now appears to be in place.

Potential

Brighton & Hove Albion are reported to have beaten Fulham to the signature of Fiorentina and Brazil defender Igor, according to The Telegraph. The deal is believed to be worth £15 million, with the 25-year-old set to move to England's south coast from Italy next week. Igor has been a target for the Cottagers, who saw a £7m bid rejected. He made 27 appearances for La Viola last season.



Potential

Al Nassr are looking to add Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane to their ever-increasing rank of European-based players, according to The Athletic. The Saudi Pro League side have already signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofano, and have now added Senegal international Mane to their wanted list. Mane, 31, who is contracted until 2025, joined Bayern last summer from Liverpool but has failed to settle in Germany. Al Nassr are also looking to sign Alex Telles from Manchester United.



Low chance

Manchester City are keen on bringing Raphinha back to the Premier League, but Barcelona have stated that the winger is not for sale, according to Sport. Both Barca boss Xavi and new sporting director Deco see the Brazilian as a key part of their plans for the season ahead, though they had considered selling the 26-year-old forward in an attempt to appease the club’s finances. However, despite interest from City and Saudi Arabia, the Blaugrana appear to have closed the door on any departure involving the former Leeds United star.



Low chance

Southampton have turned down two bids from Monaco for 24-year-old centre back Mohammed Salisu. That’s according to Sky Sports, who believe that the French club remain interested and could return with a third bid in an effort to get their man. However, Southampton are aware of interest from Fulham and are holding out for a fee of around £20m. Salisu impressed for the Saints despite their relegation, and he also caught the eye during Ghana’s World Cup campaign.