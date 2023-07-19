Luis Suarez set for reunion with Lionel Messi, Barcelona pursue Joshua Kimmich

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players arriving and leaving.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Talks are ongoing between Inter Miami and Gremio striker Luis Suarez over a potential deal, reveals TyC Sports. Progress is reported to have been made lately, with the MLS side now confident of adding the 36-year-old to their squad, where he would join up with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Suarez has been in impressive form of late, having contributed to seven goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions for Brazilian side Gremio.



Potential

Al Nassr are pushing to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to L’Equipe. The Saudi Pro League side have proposed a €43 million offer, but it is reported that they are willing to increase it if it is rejected by the German club. The 24-year-old France international is open to making the switch to Saudi Arabia, but is yet to make his decision over his next destination amid interest from Premier League club Aston Villa.

Top Saudi Pro League signings

Expand Autoplay Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr): The transfer that started it all. The Portuguese superstar moved to the Saudi Pro League in January after his acrimonious exit from Manchester United. Ronaldo scored 14 goals in his first 16 Saudi Pro League games. AFP



Potential

Barcelona’s interest in Joshua Kimmich has resurfaced, reveals German newspaper Kicker. The 28-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder has been on the radar of a number of teams in Europe of late, and it is understood that the Bundesliga champions would be open to selling him for the right price. He has previously been linked with Liverpool.



Potential

Paris Saint-Germain are having to fend off interest in Marco Verratti from multiple clubs in Europe, says Gazzetta dello Sport. Atletico Madrid, who consider the 30-year-old a priority, are competing with both Liverpool and Chelsea to sign him, but PSG aren’t prepared to let him go cheaply, with their current valuation set at €80million. Verratti made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club last season.



Low chance

Despite not being a priority, Manchester United are watching the situation of Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka, understands Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. Goretzka has also been considered as a potential replacement by West Ham for Declan Rice, but it is reported that the 28-year-old is keen to stay with the Bundesliga champions despite them being open to selling him. His representatives aren’t willing to discuss his exit with other clubs at this time.



Low chance

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have marked Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as their next target, reveals Portuguese newspaper Record. It is understood that they are set to make an offer worth €50 million to sign the 26-year-old, with manager Jorge Jesus keen to add him to his ranks. However, with Diaz a key player for the Premier League side, it is said that it is unlikely Jurgen Klopp would be open to moving him on.