'Edwin is a fighter': Football world rallies around Van der Sar after brain haemorrhage

The football world has rallied around Edwin van der Sar after the former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper was hospitalised with a brain haemorrhage.

Dutch club Ajax - where Van der Sar began his playing career and became director general in 2016 before stepping down from the role in May - released a statement to announce the news.

"Edwin van der Sar has had bleeding around his brain. He's currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition," Ajax said on Twitter.

"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that Van der Sar was on holiday on a Croatian island when he fell ill.

Regarded as one of the world's all-time best goalkeepers, Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.

He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham.

Van der Sar is also the second-highest capped Netherlands player of all-time with 130 international appearances.

He returned to Ajax in 2012 as director of marketing before being promoted four years later to CEO.

Former clubs, teammates, opponents, and countless fans around the world have shared their support for Van der Sar.

"Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin," Manchester United posted on Twitter.

Another former club, Fulham, also posted their support on Twitter, writing: "Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Rio Ferdinand, a former United teammate of Van der Sar's who won four Premier League titles, two League Cups, and the 2008 Champions League alongside the goalkeeper, wrote: "Ed is a fighter. Our thoughts are with the Van Der Sar family!"

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba posted his support for Van der Sar on social media. "Tough opponent to beat but what a keeper and man. Thoughts are with him, wishing him a speedy recovery my friend."

Former goalkeeper Mark Crossley, who played with Van der Sar at Fulham, wrote on Twitter: "My former team mate Edwin Van Der Sar, I am praying for you my friend for a speedy recovery, a true gentleman and a great goalkeeper, a pleasure to work alongside."