Qatar and Kuwait deny racism allegations leading to abandonment of friendlies

Both the Qatar and Kuwait football associations have denied claims of racism during their friendly matches against New Zealand and Ireland respectively.

New Zealand’s football team abandoned a friendly match against Qatar - played in Austria - at half-time after accusing Qatari player Yusuf Abdurisag of making a racist remark against defender Michael Boxall, who is of Samoan heritage.

Abdurisag, who is of African descent, denied the allegation and said he was instead on the receiving end of racist remarks during the game.

📄 PRESS RELEASE | Statement from the Qatar Football Association clarifying what happened during our national team’s friendly against New Zealand, on 19 June 2023 pic.twitter.com/U48GtGsc76 — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) June 20, 2023

“QFA’s player Yusuf Abdurisag Yusuf confirmed an exchange of words with an opponent – in the heat of the moment – shortly before half-time. Yusuf stressed that no racial or discriminatory language was used or directed towards any player of the New Zealand team,” the QFA said in a statement.

“In the contrary, Yusuf stressed that, in fact, he himself was racially abused during the match,” the QFA added.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Football New Zealand said their players refused to play the second half of the game after the referee did not take action against Qatar’s Abdurisag.

"No official action was taken so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match," the New Zealand football federation tweeted.

Here’s the incident. You don’t hear what’s said but it’s obvious it angered the New Zealand players. https://t.co/KHv1TTdHWy pic.twitter.com/k6KpXSSZvU — Phillip Rollo (@ByPhillipRollo) June 19, 2023

"During last night's game, I was the target of racist abuse from a member of the opposing team," Abdurisag said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To my complete shock, that same player accused me of using offensive language and the game was abandoned. During my travels around the world as a footballer I have experienced racist abuse, but never have I been both a victim and the accused in the same incident,” he added.

"It's true that players often say things to each other in the heat of the moment, but there is a clear line that I have never crossed," Abdurisag said.

Kuwait Football Association condemns the announcement made by the Irish Football Association through its official Twitter account, regarding the alleged racism directed towards one of their players during the friendly match between Kuwait Olympic Team and the Irish team, held on… pic.twitter.com/sU8q6JMvD0 — KuwaitFA (@KuwaitFA) June 19, 2023

In a separate incident, Kuwait also rejected claims the match between their Olympic team and Ireland's Under-21s had been abandoned because of alleged racist abuse.

The match, in Bad Radkersburg, Austria, was discontinued in the second half.

"The Kuwait Football Association condemns the announcement made by the Irish Football Association through its official Twitter account, regarding the alleged racism directed towards one of their players during the friendly match between Kuwait Olympic Team and the Irish team," the Kuwait Football Association said a statement.

"Kuwait Football Association confirms that the circulated news is false, and it categorically rejects such accusations, especially considering the match did not reach completion due to excessive roughness and tension between the players," they added.

READ MORE Spanish police make seven arrests after worldwide outrage at Vinicius Junior racist abuse

"The match was stopped by the referee in the 70th minute in order to protect the players from potential injuries," it added.

Irish media reported that the alleged victim was Queens Park Rangers forward Sinclair Armstrong.

"Kuwait FA emphasises its full commitment to sportsmanship and encourages the promotion of complete respect. It rejects and confronts all forms of discrimination, inequality and racism," said the Kuwaiti response.

"Kuwait FA also affirms that all players representing the Kuwaiti national teams are characterised by commitment, discipline, good manners, and exemplary behaviour. None of them are allowed to act improperly towards any other party."