'Outstanding' Bukayo Saka keeps England on top in Euro 2024 qualifying

Bukayo Saka netted a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia as England strengthened their position at the top of Group C in Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday.

Captain Harry Kane, with his 57th and 58th goals for his country, Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips all scored at Old Trafford in a game the hosts dominated as expected, registering a fourth consecutive victory.

Saka has become an indispensable part of Gareth Southgate's side since starring at the World Cup and took his tally to seven goals in his last eight internationals to round off a brilliant season for the Arsenal winger.

Saka was given a standing ovation after a superb performance, which was made more impressive when Southgate revealed he has been dealing with an Achilles issue.

"He's had it for a few weeks and it's an injury that just needs managing, but it would have been easy not to appear," the England boss said.

"I think when you then have probably one of the best nights of your life, it's a reminder to everybody that it's worth going through those things.

"To see the joy on his face, he's such a popular member of the team and so humble, works incredibly hard and, of course, talented.

"He's been finishing like that all week, so, yeah, it was outstanding performance."

England's Bukayo Saka celebrates after completing his hat-trick during the Euro 2024 Qualifying match against North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Saka's scoring heroics came in a flurry. His first goal in the 38th minute was an angled shot into the top corner. His second just after the break came after he chested the ball down and struck a left-foot volley.

Saka completed his treble in the 51st after running on to a through ball from Kane and then was swamped by joyous team mates.

Following a brilliant season for Arsenal, Monday was also special as he had missed the decisive penalty kick in a shootout loss to Italy in the 2020 Euro final - held in 2021.

"It's been a really long season. I couldn't have ended it in a better way," Saka said. "Time to relax and have a break. We're really happy with the way the fans turned out and supported us."

England look on track for next year's finals after amassing a perfect 12 points, having also beaten Ukraine, who are second on six points from three matches, Italy and Malta.

The result continued England's dominant run of Euro qualifying that stretches back to 2016. They have won their last 12 home qualifiers by an aggregate score of 47-4.

England next play Ukraine on September 9.