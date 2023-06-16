Joselu scores winner as Spain beat Italy to secure Nations League final spot

Spain are through to the Nations League final after a 2-1 victory over Italy thanks to Joselu's late goal in Enschede on Thursday.

The Espanyol forward pounced two minutes from the end of a tight encounter after a shot from Manchester City's Champions League final match-winner Rodri was deflected into his path.

Spain had taken a third-minute lead through Yeremy Pino but Italy soon levelled with a penalty from Ciro Immobile.

Italy's Davide Frattesi then had a goal chalked off for a narrow offside and Joselu had the final say, just four minutes after coming on as Spain look to secure their first major title since the 2012 European Championship.

“Now the most important thing is that we win this trophy,” said midfielder Rodri, who played a full 90 minutes five days after scoring the winner for Manchester City in the final against Inter Milan.

“It's been a long time without a trophy so that's the opportunity we have on Sunday night.”

Victory also brought some relief to manager Luis de la Fuente, who had come under pressure after losing his second match in charge 2-0 to Scotland in March's Euro 2024 qualifier.

“We just needed time, I have always said this is a process,” De la Fuente told reporters.

“It takes time to establish ideas, we were unlucky that day and didn't get a good result against Scotland, but now with more knowledge of each other and more time in training, things are different.”

Sevilla right-back Jesus Navas was brought back into the team by De la Fuente and made his first international appearance since 2020 in the victory.

“I'm super-pleased, proud for the group but happy for the coach - that's how I feel right now when we can say we're in the final,” said 37-year-old Jesus Navas.

“Our attitude and the way we stuck at things was marvellous too.

“The group worked hard, everyone put everything into it but I'm very pleased for Joselu that it was him who got the winning goal.”

Joselu is enjoying a remarkable spell late in his career after only making his international debut in March and has now scored three goals in three appearances.

He was the third top scorer in La Liga this season with 16 goals, only behind Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (23) and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (19), despite Espanyol being relegated from the top-flight.

And now the 33-year-old is heavily linked with a dream move to Real Madrid as a replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Benzema.

During a spell in England, Joselu managed four goals in 22 Premier League games for Stoke City and then six in 46 league games for Newcastle United before returning to Spain in 2019.

Italy, meanwhile, must face the Netherlands in the Nations League third-placed play-off earlier on Sunday.

Coach Roberto Mancini repeated his claim that Italy are short of attacking talent as they continue to struggle to perform at a consistent level.

“We already began to freshen things up and will continue to do so,” Mancini said.

“There are good kids. But talent comes in waves. Right now we have good midfielders and defenders, but we are lacking great forwards, I don't know why.”