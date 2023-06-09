Who won the Champions League in 2022? All the past winners from 1993 to 2022

Manchester City and Inter Milan will contest the 2022/23 Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday night.

City will aim to become just the second English club, after rivals Manchester United in 1999, to win the treble following their successful Premier League title defence and FA Cup triumph. Victory in Saturday's final will be their first European Cup title.

Inter, meanwhile, may be the underdogs on Saturday night but the Italians are the club with the Champions League pedigree and will be going for their fourth trophy.

Yet, Inter's success in the tournament is minor compared to Real Madrid, whose defence of their record 14th title came to an end at City's hands in the semi-finals.

Before looking ahead to this season's final, check out all the past winners of the European Cup since it was rebranded as the Champions League in the 1992/93 season.

Champions League winners from 1993 to 2022

1992/93 - Champions: Marseille (beat AC Milan 1-0 in the final, Olympiastadion, Munich)

1993/94 - Champions: AC Milan (beat Barcelona 4-0, Olympic Stadium, Athens)

1994/95 - Champions: Ajax (beat AC Milan 1-0, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna)

1995/96 - Champions: Juventus (beat Ajax 1-1 aet, Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

1996/97 - Champions: Borussia Dortmund (beat Juventus 3-1, Olympiastadion, Munich)

1997/98 - Champions: Real Madrid (beat Juventus 1-0, Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam)

1998/99 - Champions: Manchester United (beat Bayern Munich 2-1, Camp Nou, Barcelona)

1999/2000 - Champions: Real Madrid (beat Valencia 3-0, Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

2000/01 - Champions: Bayern Munich (beat Valencia 1-1 on penalties, San Siro, Milan)

2001/02 - Champions: Real Madrid (beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1, Hampden Park, Glasgow)

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid. AFP

2002/03 - Champions: AC Milan (beat Juventus 0-0 on penalties, Old Trafford, Manchester)

2003/04 - Champions: Porto (beat Monaco 3-0, Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

2004/05 - Champions: Liverpool (beat AC Milan 3-3 on penalties, Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)

2005/06 - Champions: Barcelona (beat Arsenal 2-1, Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

2006/07 - Champions: AC Milan (beat Liverpool 2-1, Olympic Stadium, Athens)

2007/08 - Champions: Manchester United (beat Chelsea 1-1 on penalties, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow)

2008/09 - Champions: Barcelona (beat Manchester United 2-0, Stadio Olimpico, Rome)

2009/10 - Champions: Inter Milan (beat Bayern Munich 2-0, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid)

2010/11 - Champions: Barcelona (beat Manchester United 3-1, Wembley Stadium, London)

2011/12 - Champions: Chelsea (beat Bayern Munich 1-1 on penalties, Allianz Arena, Munich)

Lionel Messi won the Champions League three times with Barcelona. AFP

2012/13 - Champions: Bayern Munich (beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1, Wembley Stadium, London)

2013/14 - Champions: Real Madrid (beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 aet, Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)

2014/15 - Champions: Barcelona (beat Juventus 3-1, Olympiastadion, Berlin)

2015/16 - Champions: Real Madrid (beat Atletico Madrid 1-1 on penalties, San Siro, Milan)

2016/17 - Champions: Real Madrid (beat Juventus 4-1, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)

2017/18 - Champions: Real Madrid (beat Liverpool 3-1, NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kyiv)

2018/19 - Champions: Liverpool (beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid)

2019/20 - Champions: Bayern Munich (beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0, Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)

2020/21 - Champions: Chelsea (beat Manchester City 1-0, Estadio do Dragao, Porto)

2021/22 - Champions: Real Madrid (beat Liverpool 1-0, Stade de France, Saint-Denis)

Who is the most successful club in the Champions League era?

Throughout the history of the European Cup, Real Madrid have been the competition's most successful club, winning a total of 14 trophies. AC Milan, who were defeated in this season's semi-finals by rivals Inter Milan, are second with seven titles, while Bayern Munich and Liverpool both have five.

Since the tournament was rebranded and relaunched as the Champions League for the 1992/93 season, Real Madrid have been far and away the dominant club, claiming eight titles including becoming the first side to win the trophy three years in a row.

Expand Autoplay Real Madrid celebrate after beating Liverpool to win the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 29, 2022. Reuters

Who won the Champions League in 2022?

Real Madrid extended their record haul by beating Liverpool 1-0 in the 2022 final at the Stade de France.

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scored the only goal but the match will be better remembered for the heroics of his teammate Thibaut Courtois, who produced what many believe to be the greatest ever performance by a goalkeeper in a Champions League final.

Real's smash-and-grab victory epitomised much of their route to the final. They trailed PSG 2-0 on aggregate with 50 minutes of the tie remaining, only for Karim Benzema to strike a second-half hat-trick to progress to the quarter-finals.

In the last-eight, Real looked on course for a comfortable victory by beating Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, only to find themselves 3-0 at the Bernabeu and trailing by one aggregate goal with 15 minutes left. Goals from Rodrygo and Benzema salvaged the victory.

Then in the semi-finals, Real again trailed 2-0 on aggregate but scored three times in the final few minutes to eliminate City. There was no denying Pep Guardiola's side 12 months later, though.

Who will win the Champions League in 2023?

The 2023 final will be contested by Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

City are on course to become only the second English club to win the treble after Manchester United in 1998/99. Pep Guardiola's side therefore will start the Champions League final as firm favourites.

However, Inter have found form at the right time of the season and will hope to provide a stern challenge as City chase their first European Cup.