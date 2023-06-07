Conference League final pits sought-after midfielders Amrabat and Rice against each other

Sofyan Amrabat looked around the Fiorentina dressing-room at the colleagues who a month earlier had showered him with congratulations and he delivered his apology. “I’m sorry to all of you,” he told them. His head had been turned. He had imagined himself elsewhere, at a bigger, more celebrated club, one that would better match his new status.

Amrabat, one of the outstanding contributors to Morocco’s historic march to the last four of the Qatar World Cup, was making his show of contrition at the beginning of February.

It was no secret his excellent displays at the base of midfield for his country had made him the target of excited transfer interest in the winter window. Liverpool were keen. Barcelona were openly enthusiastic and when Amrabat indicated publicly he would look favourably on a move, Fiorentina reminded him of his contract, which had 18 months to run, and that the timing of any departure would have to suit them.

He stayed, said sorry, and although he may well be transferred this summer with the list of possible suitors still long and distinguished, Amrabat can only feel glad to have seen out the season in Tuscany. Remaining at Fiorentina had clear benefits.

Liverpool, unlike most recent seasons, are not in any finals; Fiorentina are about to contest their second in the space of two weeks. Barcelona were knocked out of two European competitions between November and April; Fiorentina are still very much involved in Europe and 90 minutes – or 120, or a penalty-shoot-out – away from winning the Europa Conference League, whose final they contest with West Ham United in Prague on Wednesday.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio and Nayef Aguerd during training. PA

If Amrabat needs any reminder of how the World Cup rollercoaster which he so expertly steered Morocco through keeps on running, long after Qatar, he need only consult his compatriots.

Yassine "Bono" Bounou and Youssef En-Nesyri, fellow heroes from Morocco’s campaign, feared for many weeks they might finish their season being relegated with their club, Sevilla. Instead, they remained safe in Spain’s La Liga and with their hands on the Europa League trophy, thanks to victory last Wednesday over Roma.

A week on, another of Morocco’s pioneers is guaranteed to be collecting a gold medal in a major Uefa competition. For West Ham, Nayef Aguerd, the central defender, is hoping to finish his season of startling highs, and one or two setbacks, with the perfect ending.

Aguerd joined the London club last summer, missed most of the period up until the World Cup recovering from an ankle problem, battled bravely with injury during the Qatar adventure but has been a pillar for West Ham through their last-season challenges. One was to climb away from the relegation dogfight in the Premier League, which they did with some breathing space in the end. The other was to reach a first major European final for the club since 1986.

It was to give, or reacquaint, clubs with a taste of continental success that the Conference League was added to the midweek schedule by Uefa. After Roma’s victory last May, in its inaugural edition, gave them a first European prize for more than 60 years and a first trophy in 14 seasons, Fiorentina hope to extend the Italian grip on this freshly smelted piece of silverware.

It is a long gap for them, too, since the last of their European finals, a Uefa Cup loss to Juventus in 1991. Thirty years earlier, the same time as Roma were claiming the Fairs Cup, Fiorentina won the old Cup Winners' Cup against Glasgow Rangers.

They lost in the Coppa Italia final last month to Inter Milan, who aspire to a knockout double on Saturday in the final of the Champions League, but lest anybody mistake Wednesday’s showpiece as somehow a lightweight sidebar event, they ought to whisper it very quietly in earshot of the tough, talented central midfielders involved.

West Ham United's Declan Rice during a training session. PA

Scan the wish-lists of directors of football working in the wealthiest bracket of the club game, and you’d see the names Amrabat and Declan Rice, of West Ham and England, there. They are among the most desired, admired midfield anchors anywhere.

Both players are anticipating bids for their services this summer; both have a year remaining on their contracts. Atletico Madrid have identified 26-year-old Amrabat’s energy, positional instincts and sharpness at launching counter-attacks as a good fit for their style.

Manchester United are reported to like Amrabat and Rice, 24, although the England player – aspiring to become the first West Ham captain since 1965, when Bobby Moore lifted the Cup Winners' Cup, to accept a European trophy – is understood to be leaning towards a move to Arsenal.