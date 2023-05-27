Luton Town hit £170 million jackpot after thrilling Championship play-off final win

Luton Town clinched the most lucrative one-off football match in the world as they triumphed in the Championship play-off final against Coventry City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Luton earned a return to England's top flight after a 31-year absence. They triumphed 6-5 in a tense shootout as the sides were tied at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Coventry's Fankaty Dabo missed the crucial penalty, blazing his shot over the crossbar, to seal the win for Luton.

Victory not only secured a place in the Premier League for Luton but also an estimated £170 million ($210m) windfall in the form of future earnings.

According to Deloitte's Sports Business Group, the revenue boost across the next three seasons can rise to more than £290m if the club avoids relegation.

It was a dream clash between Luton and Coventry who were languishing in the fourth tier just five years back.

The futures of the club and many associated with it were riding on the high-pressure one-off game.

Expand Autoplay Luton Town lift the Championship play-off final trophy following victory over Coventry City that earned them promotion to the Premier League at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Getty

For Luton, promotion will be transformational as they look to leave their dilapidated Kenilworth Road home.

Coventry, meanwhile, have been forced to play home games in Birmingham and Northampton in recent years because of disputes over the CBS Arena.

Just nine years on from ending their five-season stretch in the Conference Premier, the Hatters celebrated returning to the top flight for the first time since 1992.

Previous point deductions and disappointments were left in the rear-view mirror at Wembley, where Jordan Clark's opener was cancelled out by Coventry favourite Gustavo Hamer.

The match finished 1-1 after extra-time and Dabo's penalty miss meant a famous sudden-death shoot-out victory for Luton.

Luton thought they had won it in the 116th minute through Joe Taylor, only for the VAR to find the youngster had handled when dispossessing Jonathan Panzo.

Meanwhile, Luton captain Tom Lockyer was taken to a hospital after collapsing to the ground on Saturday but the team said he was conscious and responsive.

Lockyer fell to the ground untouched while backpeddling early in the game at Wembley and then seemed to collapse as he tried to get back up. The defender received medical attention for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher.

Luton said on Twitter that “after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.”

The players held up Lockyer's shirt as they celebrated in front of their fans.