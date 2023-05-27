Leeds relegated as Man City and Arsenal finish in style: Premier League predictions

After a season full of twists and turns, the 2022/23 Premier League campaign reaches its conclusion on Sunday.

Only a few weeks ago, it seemed all the major races would go down to the last round of fixtures, but Manchester City bulldozed their way past Arsenal to clinch the title, and Newcastle United and Manchester United held off a late charge from Liverpool to complete the top four.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion completed a superb season to join Liverpool in the Europa League. There is still a three-team battle between Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Brentford for one place in the Europa Conference League, but that hardly sets the pulses racing.

It means much of the focus will be on the other end of the table on Sunday as Leeds United, Leicester City, and Everton aim to avoid joining Southampton in the Championship next season.

With all 10 games kicking off at the same time on Sunday (7.30pm UAE), Everton host Bournemouth at Goodison Park, Leeds welcome Tottenham to Elland Road, and Leicester take on West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

Elsewhere, champions City complete their third straight title-winning season with a trip to Brentford, runners-up Arsenal play Wolves at the Emirates, Aston Villa take on Brighton at Villa Park, Chelsea conclude a terrible season at Stamford Bridge against Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest clash at Selhurst Park, Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford, and Liverpool travel to relegated Southampton.

