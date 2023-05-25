Brighton v Manchester City player ratings: Enciso 9, Mitoma 6; Foden 8, Haaland 7

Champions Manchester City's 12-match winning streak in the Premier League came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw at sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Treble-chasing City, who wrapped up a fifth title in six seasons at the weekend, took the lead when Phil Foden slotted home in the 25th minute.

Brighton have qualified for the Europa League next season, the club's first venture into Europe, and showed why with some vibrant football as Julio Enciso equalised for the hosts with a stunning long-range effort in the 38th minute.

Danny Welbeck had a goal ruled out before halftime for Brighton and Erling Haaland thought he had put City ahead late on but was penalised for shirt-pulling after a VAR check.

It was the first time since February that City had dropped points and with one league game left at Brentford on Sunday they have 89 points, eight more than Arsenal. Brighton have 62.

