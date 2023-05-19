Premier League predictions: Man City seal title in style, Liverpool win streak goes on

We have reached the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season with plenty still at stake at both ends of the table.

Manchester City will retain the title if they beat Chelsea but might already have the party food out if Arsenal fail to beat Nottingham Forest.

READ MORE Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: Man City are best in team in history of Premier League

Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool are fighting it out for third and fourth place – and the right to be playing Champions League football next season.

At the other of the division, the battle to beat the drop – with Southampton already down – is between Leicester City, Leeds United, Everton and Nottingham Forest for the final two spots.

The action starts on Saturday with the early game between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in North London, followed by Bournemouth at home to Manchester United, Fulham versus Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage, Liverpool entertaining Aston Villa on Merseyside and Wolves against Everton at Molineux. Nottingham Forest tackle Arsenal at the City Ground in the late game.

Sunday sees West Ham play host to Leeds, Brighton face Southampton at the Amex before Manchester City take on Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

The Monday night match is between Newcastle and Leicester at St James' Park.

Predictions