'Exceptional' Luton clinch place in Championship play-off final

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards hailed his side's "exceptional" 2-0 win against Sunderland on Tuesday that clinched a place in the Championship play-off final.

After trailing 2-1 from Saturday's first leg, goals from defenders Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer in the first half at Kenilworth Road sealed a dramatic 3-2 aggregate win for the unheralded Hatters who continue to confound expectations.

Edwards said he believed his side "deserved" to advance to the May 27 Wembley showpiece where they face either Coventry City or Middlesbrough for a place in the Premier League.

He said: “They [Sunderland] had their moments and they’ve got some really good players.

“We could have been better [on Saturday], they won the game but we limited them to few chances there. But tonight we were exceptional.

“We’ve got to stick to what we’re good at and we did that tonight. I’m so pleased for the supporters and everyone at the club."

Luton Town fans celebrate on the pitch after securing their place in the Championship play-off final with a 2-0 win over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road, Luton. The Hatters advanced 3-2 on aggregate. PA

Luton have not played top-flight football since 1992, just before the formation of the Premier League that would go on to make England's top tier the most lucrative in world football.

They sank as low as the fifth-tier National League for five seasons between 2009 and 2014.

However, they are now on the brink of a fourth promotion in 10 years despite having one of the lowest budgets in the Championship.

“To do it here is really special," added Edwards. "We knew where our advantages lay, we scored a couple of good goals but I think we could have had a lot more as well. It was a really strong performance.”

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray was frustrated a season of such promise ended in defeat.

The Black Cats were promoted to the Championship via the play-offs last May and Mowbray said: “I’m frustrated but very proud of the players, the team and the city of Sunderland. We’ll get stronger and we’ll be back next season.

“I’ve only been here nine months and these players have given everything they’ve got. I’m proud of these young lads who week in, week out have given what they’ve got.

“We came out of League One and maybe consolidation is what people were thinking about.

“We’ve managed to punch above mediocrity. We’ve come close but unfortunately we’ve fallen short tonight.

“I think the league will be stronger next season. We have to keep building and growing and get better.”