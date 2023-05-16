Leicester v Liverpool player ratings: Vardy 4, Castagne 3; Jones 9, Salah 8

Liverpool kept their Champions League hopes alive and deepened Leicester City's relegation fears with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Dean Smith's men looked like they might be able to make life difficult for their top-four-chasing opponents as they turned the opening half-an-hour into a scrappy affair.

However, two goals in three minutes from in-form midfielder Curtis Jones broke the deadlock, and allowed the visitors to control the remainder of the contest.

The Reds' victory was capped late in the second half when Trent Alexander-Arnold smashed a well-worked free-kick into the top corner – Mohamed Salah's third assist of the night.

The win moves Jurgen Klopp's side to within a point of the Champions League places, albeit having played a game more than both Newcastle United and Manchester United in third and fourth respectively.

Leicester, meanwhile, remain in 19th, two points shy of safety and with do-or-die games against Newcastle and West Ham United ahead.

