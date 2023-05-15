Barcelona players chased off by Espanyol fans as they celebrate La Liga title win

Barcelona players were chased from the pitch by angry Espanyol supporters as they celebrated their La Liga triumph on Sunday, with coach Xavi saying it was hard to "control" the team's emotions after winning.

READ MORE Messi jeered on return as PSG hammer Ajaccio to take step closer to title

The Catalan giants thrashed their relegation-threatened neighbours 4-2 at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella and celebrated somewhat provocatively on the pitch at full-time, with around 100 Espanyol fans invading the pitch.

Barcelona players sprinted down the tunnel to safety and Xavi said his team had to be respectful as they were not in their stadium.

"It was a very emotional moment, a moment very hard not to celebrate, after so many months of working," Xavi told reporters.

"We didn't celebrate just because we were at Espanyol's ground."

The coach said he did not see the supporters rushing onto the pitch as he had already headed in and had told his players to follow.

"I told them to come in because I thought that was enough," Xavi told Movistar.

"The celebration is normal, but I know we're not at home and we can't lack respect.

Additional footage of Espanyol supporters chasing Barcelona players into the stadium tunnel. Derby tempers boiled over after Barca won La Liga title at home of local rivals. 🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/V6W5Eai8LK — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 14, 2023

"I know [emotions are] difficult to control but I told them the best thing would be to get inside now."

Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Barcelona, along with goals for Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde, while Javi Puado and Joselu pulled two back late on for the hosts.

Barcelona have endured a troubled period on and off the pitch in recent years but their triumph signals significant improvement, with Xavi winning his first major trophy since taking over in November 2021.

President Joan Laporta's rebuild was widely criticised last summer in light of the club's perilous financial situation.

Early Champions League elimination was a blow, but the club won the Spanish Super Cup in January, before sealing La Liga glory with four games to spare.

Expand Autoplay Barcelona fans celebrate in La Ramblas after their team's 4-2 win over Espanyol clinched the 2022/23 La Liga title. Reuters

"It's a magnificent feeling, [of] work well done," Xavi told Movistar.

"Ten months of work and sacrifice. The fans deserve it, the club, it gives us stability and security that things are being done well.

"We sealed La Liga with a fantastic game, we were brilliant."

While Barca secured a 27th Spanish title, defeat pushed Espanyol further into relegation trouble with the club second bottom and four points from safety.

Luis Garcia's side have four games left to save themselves, with a trip to mid-table Rayo Vallecano up next.

Barcelona ratings v Espanyol