PSG 'ultras' to boycott games after unproductive meeting with club

A group of Paris Saint-Germain "ultras" say they will boycott matches after a meeting with officials failed to address concerns over the direction of the club.

"At the end of the meeting between the club's management and the leaders of the Collectif Ultras Paris, the CUP office decided to completely cease our activities," a statement released by the group said.

"We will therefore no longer be present at the Parc des Princes or on the move. The latest events at the state of our common relations with management lead us to believe that this is the best and only solution likely to preserve a common future. We are waiting for clear answers from the club on several points in order to possibly review our positions."

The group said the boycott would cover PSG's men's and women's matches.

Last week, hundreds of PSG fans protested outside the club's Boulogne-Billancourt headquarters in Paris amid growing tensions with the club's management.

Fans chanted slogans against PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al Khelaifi, arguing that he refuses to listen to their demands. In addition, the group is opposed to PSG's bid to buy the Stade de France in the suburb of Saint-Denis instead of upgrading the Parc des Princes.

The Qatari-backed club's failure to win the Champions League despite the massive investment to recruit the game's biggest stars has contributed to the deterioration of the relationship with the ultras.

As well as taking aim at Al Khelaifi, prominent men's players Lionel Messi and Neymar were also the subject of fans' ire.

The protests came 24 hours after Messi was suspended for two weeks for what the club describe as an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi maintains he was of the understanding he and the rest of the PSG squad had been given two days off and that the club knew of his arrangements.

He issued an apology last Friday, though that seems to have done little to placate PSG supporters.

PSG, seeking an 11th Ligue 1 title, lead second-placed Lens by six points with four games remaining.

Expand Autoplay Lionel Messi, Saudi Tourism brand ambassador and his son enjoy learning how to play a popular board game called Carrom during a family break to the Kingdom. Photo: Saudi Tourism Authority

PSG are expected to part ways with coach Christophe Galtier at the end of the season regardless of whether they win the French league under the Frenchman.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been linked with the post but the Portuguese used his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday's first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen to make light of those rumours.

"If they [PSG] called, they didn’t find me," Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager reaffirmed his loyalty to Roma, where he is currently under contract until 2024.