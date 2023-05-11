'One small step' left for Inzaghi's Inter Champions League final dream to come true

Inter Milan boss Simeone Inzaghi described his side's 2-0 win over neighbours AC Milan as "hugely positive" but that his players still had "one more step to go" to reach the Champions League final.

Inter blitzed their city rivals with two goals in the first 11 minutes through Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and could easily have put the tie to bed during a dominant first-half display.

Milan improved after the break but will be grateful to still be in reach of the 2010 champions after a disappointing performance in front of their supporters in the ‘home’ leg of the tie.

Inter need to avoid a collapse in the second leg of their all-Italian tie in order to reach a clash with either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on June 10.

"We played a brilliant first half, but it's a tight scoreline for what we did out there," Inzaghi told reporters.

"Then in the second half we managed the game well. Apart from [Sandro] Tonali's shot [which hit the post] the boys did great in covering the whole pitch.

"It's a hugely positive night which gives us a lot of satisfaction but we're missing one more piece to attain a dream that we believed in since August.

"There are still seven days left. We know we've got one more small step to go."

Edin Dzeko of Inter Milan celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's opening goal in the Champions League semi-final first-leg match against AC Milan at San Siro on May 10, 2023. Getty

Milan could have star man Rafael Leao back for Tuesday's second leg after the Portugal winger missed Wednesday's match with a thigh injury.

Leao is crucial to Milan's attack and his absence made Inter's job that much easier, but Inzaghi isn't worried about the 23-year-old's potential return next week.

"We have played loads of derbies with Leao playing and without him playing," said Inzaghi.

"He's a great player who is very important for them but it won't change our plan for the match."

Milan coach Stefano Pioli said that his team still believe that they can turn the result around on Tuesday despite the two-goal deficit and having to play as the nominal away side at the San Siro.

"I know my players, I know we can do better ... next week's match will be psychologically very difficult for both teams because we have the chance to reach the final," Pioli told reporters.

"We have the chance to score some goals, put them under pressure and set right what's happened.

"It's difficult, it won't be a walk in the park. It will be difficult but we have to believe because football has taught us that you can overcome all sorts of obstacles."