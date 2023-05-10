Rafael Leao in fitness race as AC Milan train for Champions League semi-final

AC Milan took part in a training session at their Milanello Sports Centre base on Tuesday as the Italian side finalised preparations for their Champions League semi-final first leg against rivals Inter Milan.

While the majority of the squad – including Olivier Giroud, Charles De Ketelaere, and Sandro Tonali – were involved in manager Stefano Pioli's session, the most notable sight was of star man Rafael Leao training alone.

The Portuguese forward has been one of Milan's key players this season, playing a starring role in his team's quarter-final victory over recently-crowned Italian champions Napoli. But Leao sustained a thigh injury early in Saturday's Serie A match against Lazio to put his involvement in Wednesday night's Milan derby in doubt.

Leao, who has scored 13 goals and created 13 assists so far this season, went through his paces on Tuesday alongside an AC Milan physio, and manager Pioli revealed he will need to make a late decision on the 23-year-old's fitness.

“Field work was scheduled for today,” Pioli said. “Tomorrow morning he’ll try to push and if he’s OK he will be present, otherwise he won’t.

“He could start, he could be able to play ... and he may not even be on the bench. It will depend on the type of work he can do, because with his quality and characteristics he must be 100 per cent. Let's see, it's still open.”

As AC Milan prepare for their first Champions League semi-final since the 2006/07 season, the players were treated to a visit on the training ground by technical director Paulo Maldini, who captained the club to European Club glory 16 years ago.

