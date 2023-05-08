Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's 'big statement' win at Newcastle to keep title bid on track

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Sunday was a "big statement" of the club's progress, 12 months on from a defeat at St James' Park which dealt a major setback to their Champions League ambitions.

A goal in the first half from captain Martin Odegaard - the Norwegian's 15th of the Premier League season - and an own goal by Fabian Schar in the 71st minute earned Arsenal an impressive victory at third-placed Newcastle to kept their title challenge on track.

The Gunners are one point behind leaders Manchester City, who have played one game fewer.

The result marks a huge improvement from one year ago when Arsenal, then fifth in the table, lost 2-0 to Newcastle. It proved fatal to their top-four hopes as Tottenham pipped their rivals to a place in the Champions League.

“It meant a lot. It was a real test, they hurt our pride last year and in sport, when you have another opportunity you have to make sure you learn from it," Arsenal manager Arteta said.

“We had to remember how we felt a year ago when we were here. Today had to be different. We had to play the game with a different level of implication, intelligence and maturity, and we showed a real fight today and a desire to win.

“They are creating something important here, that atmosphere was rocking. They have a great team, great organisation, great individuals, and we won here. That, in my opinion, is a big statement as well with how far we’ve come.”

Already assured of Champions League football next season, Arsenal came through a potentially tricky week with wins over Chelsea and Newcastle to keep the pressure on City. With three matches left - home games against Brighton and Wolves either side of an away trip to Nottingham Forest - Arteta urged his players to keep going and embrace the final phase of the season.

“It’s been critical because it’s the most important part of the season, the nicest part of the season," he said. "Today we are second, but to play for the championship with three games to go against this team, and win, it doesn’t get better than that.

“If you want to be involved in elite sport, you have to embrace those moments. There’s no giving up. I saw a lot of people after the City game almost turning back. I hate that, I’m not going to accept that from anybody, from the team, any members of staff.

“We have to keep going because you never know. We have to keep digging - we’ve done it for 10 months, now is the moment to do it even harder than before.”

Despite the defeat, Newcastle remain well placed to join Arsenal in the Champions League next season. Eddie Howe's third-placed side hold a three-point lead over Liverpool in fifth with a game in hand.

"Fine margins for us today and we just came out on the wrong side of them," said Newcastle manager Howe. "If Jacob's chance goes in, it's a totally different game. We have four games remaining and need three results."