Kane savours 'special feeling' after surpassing Rooney with winner for Tottenham

Harry Kane said it was a "special feeling" to surpass Wayne Rooney into solo second spot on the all-time Premier League goal scorers' list after his winning goal for Tottenham Hotspur against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Kane headed Tottenham in front in first-half injury time to score his 209th Premier League goal, one more than Rooney but still some way behind record-holder Alan Shearer's tally of 260.

Tottenham's victory lifted them to sixth in the table with 57 points from 35 games. They are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who occupy the last of the Champions League qualification places having played 33 games. Palace are in 12th with 40 points.

"It's nice to get on the scoresheet and when you win it feels that bit sweeter," Kane, 29, told the BBC. "I want to keep scoring goals so to pass someone like Wayne Rooney, one of the best players in this country, is a special feeling."

Kane started the move that led to the winning goal as he sent the ball out wide to Pedro Porro in acres of space on the right wing and the Spaniard then sent a cross to the back post, leaving the striker to head the ball in.

"It was tough but really important to get the three points and a clean sheet," Kane said. "Palace are in a good vein of form, so we knew it would be difficult.

"Scoring just on half-time helped and we defended well in the second (period). So overall, a good three points."

Kane scored twice in Tottenham's 4-0 win at Selhurst Park earlier in the season but had a quiet afternoon apart from his goal, with his other major contribution a scrambled clearance in his own box late on.

Sam Johnstone made a smart save to beat away Porro's deflected effort, but too often the home side were wasteful in the Palace half as the final pass, cross or shot was wayward and promising positions led to nothing.

🎙 “Coming off the back of a really difficult week it was important to bounce back and show some desire and determination, we’ve done that today…”



"We know how good he (Kane) is in the air and he showed it again. His moment of brilliance won the game," Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who gave Kane his England debut in 2015, told the BBC.

"He's a fine player. What he has done for this club has been enormous. Since he made his debut for England when we were with the England team he has gone from strength to strength.

"He is still a young man and I'm pretty certain Alan (Shearer) needs to be concerned because Harry will be breathing down his neck."

Tottenham's interim manager Ryan Mason, a former teammate of Kane's, was equally effusive in his praise of the striker.

“Harry is just Harry. It is a clinical finish. His overall play was outstanding," Mason said. "He’s a team player but all his individual accolades are well deserved.”