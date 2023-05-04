Manchester City v West Ham player ratings: Alvarez 6, Haaland 8; Paqueta 7, Bowen 6

Erling Haaland broke the Premier League scoring record as Manchester City defeated West Ham United 3-0 and returned to the top of the table on Wednesday.

Treble-chasing City, who began the night in second place after Arsenal's defeat of Chelsea on Tuesday, who saw Rodri and Jack Grealish denied by the woodwork as they were frustrated by relegation-threatened West Ham in the first half.

But Nathan Ake made the breakthrough five minutes after the interval heading home a Riyad Mahrez free kick.

Haaland then eased the tension around the Etihad Stadium as he latched on to Grealish's through ball to beat Lukasz Fabianski and move past the 34 goals of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer with five games still to play.

With the points secured, substitute Phil Foden then made it 3-0 with a volley in the 85th minute that took a huge deflection off Emerson.

The win moved them one point clear of Arsenal and they have a game in hand on the London club. West Ham remain in 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

