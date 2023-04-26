Kompany hails Burnley's 'tremendous achievement’ as win at Blackburn seals promotion

Burnley sealed promotion back to the Premier League in the best way possible with a 1-0 win at bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

A half-chance was all Burnley needed at Ewood Park, as Manuel Benson curled a sumptuous 66th-minute winner into the far corner – his 12th of the campaign.

READ MORE Norse raiders Haaland and Odegaard fly flag in Premier League title race

Manager Vincent Kompany hailed his side's “tremendous achievement” in clinching the second-tier Championship as well as securing local bragging rights after doing the double over their neighbours.

He said: “I don’t know if the lads realise it. I think J-Rod [Jay Rodriguez] does. He understands what it means for the people of Burnley to win the league at Ewood Park, you couldn’t write it.

“And even the scenario of the game. After everybody’s speaking about how good we are on the ball, today to see how good we were defensively, winning challenges, second ball, crosses, everything else. That’s a side of the team I’m proud about as well.

“A day that will live forever for us and a tremendous achievement by the lads.

“There’s two awards that you win this season which is promotion and the league, and then there’s two more trophies to win, your two derbies.

“We’ve won all four this season. I know what those games have meant for me in my career.

“We’ve made memories for life. No one can take that away from us. We won the league at Ewood Park.”

Expand Autoplay Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley celebrates with teammates after a 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers sealed the Championship trophy and with it promotion to the Premier League. Getty Images

Rovers are eighth, level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland, but their results, if not their performances, have tailed off badly with just one win in nine matches.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson felt his side were the best team and believed they were denied an added-time penalty.

He said: “Obviously when you lose a game, you are disappointed. Especially against a rival.

“I know we are in two different places. They have played Premier League the last six seasons, with the Premier League experience and parachute money.

"But I think actually we were the best team today. Before they scored a brilliant goal – all the credit to the lad -they didn’t have one shot on goal.

“We were missing, because we were playing the best side in the league, the quality in the last third to create a little bit more.

“So (I’m) disappointed to concede a goal after a great performance. On the other hand, the players kept going to the end.

“I haven’t complained about referees much this season. But in the end there was a penalty with the handball again, like Coventry.

“It’s important the referee gets those moments right. That is very disappointing. The linesman could see it.”