Chelsea v Real Madrid player ratings: Kante 7, Havertz 5; Rodrygo 9, Benzema 5

Holders Real Madrid breezed past Chelsea into the semi-finals of the Champions League with Rodrygo's double securing a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for a 4-0 aggregate victory that sets up a likely clash with Manchester City.

Trailing 2-0 from last week's clash in the Bernabeu, Chelsea had their moments but failed to take their chances in the opening half and at the start of the second and were made to pay as Rodrygo sent the Spaniards through.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 58th minute and tapped in again in the 80th to spark a mass exodus of Chelsea fans.

N'Golo Kante had twice come close to cutting the deficit and Real's former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a crucial save just before halftime to frustrate his old club.

And when Rodrygo finished off a sweeping counter-attack, there was no way back for the London club who have lost all four games since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

The closing stages were almost academic and Real turned on the style with Federico Valverde teeing up Rodrygo's second.

While Chelsea's season will end trophy-less under their new American owners despite a £500 million ($621 million) outlay on new players, 14-time European champions Real march on with manager Carlo Ancelotti eyeing the trophy for a fifth time.

City lead Bayern Munich 3-0 heading in to their quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

