Man City v Leicester ratings: Haaland 9, De Bruyne 8; Iversen 6, Souttar 5

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland continued his excellent form in an incredible debut season as his two goals helped beat Leicester City 3-1 and move to within three points of leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

The Norwegian star netted twice against relegation-threatened Leicester to reach 32 goals - the same as Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's tally in 2017/18.

John Stones opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium before a goal from the penalty spot and a clever dinked finish from Haaland.

City and leaders Arsenal meet at the Etihad on April 26 in a potential title-decider.

"Like I said lately, it is win, win and win," said Guardiola, whose side have now won 10 consecutive games in all competitions.

"They have had an incredible run this season and I don't think they are going to drop many points, so what we have to do is be there.

"It was important for us to win today to arrive for the 'final' we have against them in the next Premier League game."

