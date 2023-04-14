Guardiola fears City 'will not be champions' if they lose to Leicester

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players that a defeat against Leicester on Saturday could end their hopes of winning the Premier League title.

Guardiola's side host Leicester knowing a victory would close the gap on leaders Arsenal to three points.

But the City manager is convinced Arsenal will not slip up again after last weekend's 2-2 draw at Liverpool gave the champions renewed hope of a fifth title in six seasons.

The City manager said: "Everybody knows that if we lose games we lose competitions. That's why our attention to details is higher.

"It's the same tomorrow - if we lose the game, we will not be champions. If we win we could still be there.

"But we cannot forget, we are six points behind Arsenal, a team who have dropped few points during the season and have one game a week, with a lot of time for recovery, to analyse and prepare for games.

"It's so difficult if you drop points. That's why you have to be there as much as possible."

While Arsenal have just their eight remaining Premier League games to play this season, City are still involved in other competitions.

City will defend a 3-0 lead in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich and face Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals, before hosting Arsenal in a crucial league clash on April 26.

Guardiola's side have coped well with heavy schedules in the past and he hopes they can use it to their advantage.

"Sometimes our experience, when we are playing games every three days, every four days, we are in rhythm and focus and that helps us," he said. "In the past it was like that, playing competitions until the end.

"Sometimes when you have a week between games you lose this type of feeling."

Meanwhile, Guardiola denied he had an issue with Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgium playmaker looked frustrated at being substituted during their Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

He said: "It's normal. It's not the first time it has happened in modern football, it has happened in all other clubs. It will happen in the future.

"I understand completely. Everyone wants to play but in the right moments I try to do the best to win the game."

City are still without midfielder Phil Foden, who is not yet back in training after appendix surgery last month.