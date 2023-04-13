Real Madrid v Chelsea ratings: Benzema 8, Vinicius Jr 9; Chilwell 5, Kante 6

Chilwell sent off as Chelsea fall to 2-0 defeat in Champions League quarter-final first leg

Olakunie Afolabie
Apr 13, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Chelsea had Ben Chilwell sent off as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

READ MORE
Man City v Bayern ratings: Haaland 9, Rodri 9; Upamecano 4

The visitors were already a goal down in the Bernabeu when Chilwell was red carded for a foul on Real forward Rodrygo just before the hour, after Karim Benzema had scored his 89th goal in the competition to give his team a half-time lead.

At that stage, Chelsea looked happy to escape with a one-goal deficit ahead of the second leg on Tuesday, but Real doubled the size of their task when Marco Asensio fired in a second 16 minutes from the end.

Updated: April 13, 2023, 2:53 AM
Editor's picks
More from the national